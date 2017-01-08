Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Turns away 24 shots in win
Neuvirth turned away 24 shots in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday afternoon.
It was his first game back from an injury that had kept him out close to two months. Neurvirth was sharp when he needed to be and should be a solid play in matchups going forward.
