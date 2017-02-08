Neuvirth is dealing with an illness, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

The Flyers won't play again until Thursday's home tilt against the Islanders, and Neuvy should be considered day-to-day ahead of that contest. He's been sharp since returning from a significant lower-body injury, crafting a 4-3-1 record, 2.06 GAA and .923 save percentage in nine games.