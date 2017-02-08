Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Under the weather
Neuvirth is dealing with an illness, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.
The Flyers won't play again until Thursday's home tilt against the Islanders, and Neuvy should be considered day-to-day ahead of that contest. He's been sharp since returning from a significant lower-body injury, crafting a 4-3-1 record, 2.06 GAA and .923 save percentage in nine games.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes just 14 saves in loss to Blues•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting third straight Monday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tough-luck loser in overtime•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Saturday against LA•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Barely tested in win over Habs•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Thursday's starter•