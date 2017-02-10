Neuvirth will draw the start at home Saturday, facing the Sharks, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

The Czech backstop will square off against a Sharks team that -- like the Flyers -- have dropped three straight decisions, and rank 15th in the NHL by means of averaging 2.71 goals per contest. However, a question mark for Neuvy is how well he responds with this being his first start following an illness. He's fashioned an 8-5-1 record despite an uninspiring 2.79 GAA and .893 save percentage on the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola