Neuvirth will draw the start at home Saturday, facing the Sharks, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

The Czech backstop will square off against a Sharks team that -- like the Flyers -- have dropped three straight decisions, and rank 15th in the NHL by means of averaging 2.71 goals per contest. However, a question mark for Neuvy is how well he responds with this being his first start following an illness. He's fashioned an 8-5-1 record despite an uninspiring 2.79 GAA and .893 save percentage on the season.