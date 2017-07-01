Flyers' Mike Vecchione: Signs two-year deal with Flyers
Vecchione signed a two-year contract with the Flyers on Saturday.
The Union College standout was a finalist for the 2017 Hobey Baker Award -- which was ultimately given to defenseman Will Butcher from the University of Denver. Once the Flyers knew they'd be out of the playoff picture this past season, Vecchione made his highly anticipated NHL debut and played in a pair of games. He was held pointless in those contests, but it's clear from his final season with the Dutchmen that this kid has offensive skills. In 38 games, he posted a personal-best 29 goals to complement 34 helpers and a plus-19 rating. Vecchione should already be on rosters in keeper leagues and his potential to make an immediate impact in the NHL makes him a worthy flier in deeper drafts.
