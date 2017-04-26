Vorobyov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Since being drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Vorobyov has been working on his game in his native Russia playing for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL. In two seasons with the club, the 20-year-old notched five goals and nine assists over the course of 72 games. While those numbers don't fly off the page, it's worth noting that he finished tied for fourth in scoring at the World Juniors when he posted 10 assists. Vorobyov is known for his playmaking ability and vision, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the speed of the NHL.
