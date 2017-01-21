Cousins skated with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek again during Friday's practice, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Cousins is mired in an offensive funk with just a single goal, three points and 19 shots over his past 15 games. However, his fantasy value definitely has potential to climb playing with Couturier and Voracek. You'll still likely want to see him hit the scoresheet with more consistency before relying on him in any virtual settings, though.