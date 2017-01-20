Schultz has played just 13 games this season and has been a frequent healthy scratch.

The veteran defenseman played 161 games through his first two seasons with Philadelphia, so his lack of playing time is a little surprising. Schultz is on the final year of a $2.25 million contract, so there is a chance he's dealt leading into the trade deadline. However, it's unlikely he's utilized as anything more than a depth defenseman with another team, either. Schultz is fully off the fantasy radar at this point.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola