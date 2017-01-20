Schultz has played just 13 games this season and has been a frequent healthy scratch.

The veteran defenseman played 161 games through his first two seasons with Philadelphia, so his lack of playing time is a little surprising. Schultz is on the final year of a $2.25 million contract, so there is a chance he's dealt leading into the trade deadline. However, it's unlikely he's utilized as anything more than a depth defenseman with another team, either. Schultz is fully off the fantasy radar at this point.