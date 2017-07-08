Patrick (abdomen) said he should be 100 percent healthy for training camp in September, CSN Philly reports.
The Flyers took Patrick with the second overall pick in this year's draft despite how he's had to deal with two sports hernia injuries. Evidently, the 18-year-old pivot's upside outweighs the perceived risk from the ailment, and he'll try to break camp with the Flyers right away. The Winnipeg native notched 92 goals and 113 helpers over 163 games for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings between 2013-17. He possesses a lethal combination of speed and skill, and has the pedigree as the son of a former NHLer, Steve Patrick. Considering the Flyers haven't been overly concerned about Patrick's injury, it should be no different in the eyes of a fantasy owner looking to snag a guy who's drawn comparisons to Ryan Getzlaf of the Ducks.
