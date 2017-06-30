Patrick (abdomen) won't participate in the on-ice portion of next week's development camp.

The Flyers just took Patrick with the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he's expected to step right into an NHL role in 2017-18, so there's no reason for the team to rush him back while he's still recovering from the abdominal surgery he underwent June 13th. He's expected to resume full activity in 2-to-4 weeks, so he should be fully healthy heading into training camp.

