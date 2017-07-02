Flyers' Philip Varone: Signs deal Saturday

Varone penned a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Saturday.

Varone recorded 51 points in 65 minor-league outings this year, but has never been able to find his scoring touch in the NHL. The 26-year-old has played in 50 games split between Buffalo and Ottawa, but has tallied a mere five goals and five helpers in those appearances. If the center performs well with AHL Lehigh Valley, he could find himself suiting up with Philly later in the season.