Bellemare has just three goals and three assists while averaging 14:06 of ice time through 48 games this season.

The poor offensive numbers leave the 31-year-old forward off the fantasy grid in almost all settings. He also doesn't move the needle in the peripheral categories with just 65 shots, four PIM, 50 hits and 44 blocked shots. It's a long shot Bellemare finds an avenue to fantasy relevance this season.