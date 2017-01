Gudas (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's road game against the Ducks, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gudas is an important cog in Philadelphia's defense, as he provides a physical presence (as evidence by his 113 hits this season) and he blocks plenty of shots (2.5 per game). However, the 26-year-old hasn't scored a goal since October, showing his very limited offensive upside.