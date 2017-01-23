Gudas registered an assist with three shots on net, a blocked shot and three hits over 19:21 of ice time during Sunday's win over the Islanders.

The rugged rearguard has been held to 12 points this season, so his fantasy value doesn't lie in the offensively categories. However, with 49 PIM, 146 hits and 87 blocked shots, his secondary contributions are excellent. There are plenty of seasonal leagues where living with Gudas' underwhelming scoring numbers pays off because of the boost he provides in the peripheral categories.