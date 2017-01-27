Lyubimov scored the game-winning goal with 2:37 left in the third period of Thursday's 2-1 victory over Toronto.

He picked the puck up out of a scramble and fired it home for his first point since Dec. 14; the Russian winger spent almost all of his time between then and Thursday on the fourth line, with stints in the press box and the AHL as well. Considering his meager total of four goals and one assist as well as his miserly ice time, there's not much to see here from a fantasy perspective.