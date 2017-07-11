Play

Laughton signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Tuesday.

Laughton spent almost the entirety of the 2016-17 season in the AHL, where he scored 19 goals, added 20 assists, and recorded a whopping plus-17 rating in 60 games. With this kind of minors performance, his new contract should come as no surprise. Laughton has played in 109 NHL games and posted 27 points, but he only earned two games with the big club last season. He'll have a chance to rise up into the Flyers' depth chart, and if he does make the team, expect a bottom-six role with little fantasy relevance.

