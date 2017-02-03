Couturier picked up an assist on Matt Read's game-winning goal and added an empty-netter in Thursday's 3-1 edging of Montreal.

He'd picked up just a single point over a span of seven games separating this two-point night from Couturier's last such effort, which came back on Jan. 12. Couturier has pedigree as 2011's No. 8 overall pick, and he came into this season with some momentum after posting a career-high .62 points per game last year, but he's been a disaster for fantasy owners to this point. There's some buy-low appeal here in keeper formats, but he's not a player to own in shallower seasonal leagues.