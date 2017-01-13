Couturier led all forwards in ice time (22:50) while netting a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout victory against Vancouver.

Incredibly, this was his first multi-point effort since way back on Opening Night, when he scored two goals against the Kings. Indeed, Couturier has scored at a sloth-like pace this year -- he still has only a dozen points through his first 28 games, thanks in part to a knee injury that kept him out for 16 contests. He set a season high in minutes Thursday, though, and it's certainly realistic to think that Couturier will pick up the pace somewhat in the second half of the season.

