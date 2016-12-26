Flyers' Sean Couturier: May be in action Wednesday
Couturier (knee) has a shot at returning to game ice Wednesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
A two-way talent, Couturier has missed the past 16 games with a sprained MCL. It's been a disappointing first half of the season for No. 14 and his fantasy owners alike. While his shooting percentage (16.1) is a career high, he's not firing the puck with high frequency, lighting the lamp five times on just 31 shots. Worse yet, the sixth-year man out of Phoenix, Arizona has skated to a minus-4 rating despite having a plus-19 mark for his career. If you've been relying on Couturier in fantasy, it probably would be best to take a wait-and-see approach with him as he rounds out his recovery from the injury.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Facing 4-to-6 week return timetable•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Out Wednesday with MCL sprain•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Leaves Tuesday's game with lower-body ailment•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time decision against Buffalo•