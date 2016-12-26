Couturier (knee) has a shot at returning to game ice Wednesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A two-way talent, Couturier has missed the past 16 games with a sprained MCL. It's been a disappointing first half of the season for No. 14 and his fantasy owners alike. While his shooting percentage (16.1) is a career high, he's not firing the puck with high frequency, lighting the lamp five times on just 31 shots. Worse yet, the sixth-year man out of Phoenix, Arizona has skated to a minus-4 rating despite having a plus-19 mark for his career. If you've been relying on Couturier in fantasy, it probably would be best to take a wait-and-see approach with him as he rounds out his recovery from the injury.