Couturier (knee) will rejoin the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Couturier makes his long-awaited return after missing the last 16 outings with this ailment. Although the center managed just eight points through his first 20 appearances, he remains a solid mid-range fantasy option and is certainly capable of recording his fourth straight 30-plus-point season.

