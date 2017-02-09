Gostisbehere will make his return to the lineup Thursday against the Islanders after serving as a healthy scratch for the last three games, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

Much has been made of last year's rookie phenom being made to watch from the press box, and head coach Dave Hakstol has taken a lot of heat for the decision. It's undeniable that Gostisbehere hasn't been as good this season as he was in last, but he's still an exceptional skater with great offensive instincts. The former Union College Dutchman will again quarterback the Flyers' top power-play unit and will likely see around 20 minutes of ice time.