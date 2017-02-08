Gostisbehere returned to the No. 1 power-play unit during practice Wednesday, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

Philadelphia has failed to score a goal in consecutive games, and Gostisbehere owns a fourth-ranked 1.82 points per 60 minutes among all defensemen with at least 1,000 minutes played the past two seasons, including 35 power-play points through his 112 games. It appears Gostisbehere will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday, and the sophomore's fantasy upside makes him an intriguing option again in all settings.