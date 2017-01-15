Gostisbehere will rejoin the lineup Sunday after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Bruins, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Ghostisbehere has struggled along the blue line recently, so coach Dave Hakstol likely gave the young defenseman a day off to reset. He will rejoin the lineup Sunday, but he's hit a bit of a sophomore slump with just 19 points through 42 games and a minus-15 rating.