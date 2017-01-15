Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Returns to lineup after healthy scratch
Gostisbehere will rejoin the lineup Sunday after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Bruins, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Ghostisbehere has struggled along the blue line recently, so coach Dave Hakstol likely gave the young defenseman a day off to reset. He will rejoin the lineup Sunday, but he's hit a bit of a sophomore slump with just 19 points through 42 games and a minus-15 rating.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tries to ignite comeback with late goal•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Goal and assist in loss•