Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Montreal, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philadelphia reports.

If there has ever been a poster child for just how hard it is to be an NHL defenseman, Gostisbehere would be the guy. After setting the league ablaze as a rookie and leading the Flyers to an unlikely playoff berth, the 23-year-old will be a healthy scratch for the third time in 2016-17. There's no doubt about Gostisbehere's speed and skill, but he has seemingly lost some confidence which has lead to more mistakes this season. Veteran Nick Schultz will enter the lineup in Gostisbehere's absence.