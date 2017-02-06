Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss Monday's game
Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch again Monday against St. Louis, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.
The blueliner has had a nice fantasy year so far, with 21 points in 48 games, 13 of which have come on the power play. That said, his minus-19 rating shows he's been a bit of a liability defensively. If Ghost Bear is able to find his way back onto the ice consistently, fantasy owners can safely return him to their lineups.
