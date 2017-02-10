Flyers' Steve Mason: Allows three in loss to Isles
Mason gave up three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's loss to the Islanders.
He can blame his offense's lack of support to some degree -- indeed, the Flyers have been in the midst of a mighty struggle to put pucks in the net. Still, it remains a fact of life that Mason has a 3.42 GAA and .886 save mark over his last eight appearances, and it doesn't get a whole lot better if you go back further in time. At this point, Mason should be deployed only with extreme caution in the fantasy world.
More News
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting Thursday against New York•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Rained on in loss to Hurricanes•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Blanks Rangers with 34-save shutout•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Hoping to finally solve Rangers on Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Wins first game since Dec. 21•