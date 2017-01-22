Flyers' Steve Mason: Appears in relief

Mason started the third period of Saturday's game against the Devils after starter Michal Neuvirth was removed for precautionary reasons. He allowed one goal on four shots.

Mason has had a few poor performances of late and Neuvirth was being given a shot at the blue paint. There was no post-game update on the latter's health, but Neuvirth did miss 24 games this season due to a knee injury

