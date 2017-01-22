Flyers' Steve Mason: Appears in relief
Mason started the third period of Saturday's game against the Devils after starter Michal Neuvirth was removed for precautionary reasons. He allowed one goal on four shots.
Mason has had a few poor performances of late and Neuvirth was being given a shot at the blue paint. There was no post-game update on the latter's health, but Neuvirth did miss 24 games this season due to a knee injury
More News
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Gets pulled for second straight game•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Between the pipes Sunday•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Pulled after giving up four goals in two periods•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Protecting crease against Vancouver•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Three-goal second period leads to another loss•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Tending twine Tuesday against Buffalo•