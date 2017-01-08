Flyers' Steve Mason: Back between pipes Sunday

Mason will defend the cage against host Columbus on Sunday, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

Mason will look to snap a five-game losing skid, having posted an unsightly 4.05 GAA over that stretch. The guy has found his way into 15 games since the beginning of December, so it's possible that he simply wore out both physically and mentally. Complementary goalie Michal Neuvirth made his long-awaited return from a lower-body injury Saturday night versus the Lightning, so that should take some pressure off Mason moving forward.