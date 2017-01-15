Flyers' Steve Mason: Between the pipes Sunday
Mason will tend the twine Sunday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mason has allowed seven goals between his last two starts in goal, but will get the call again Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back set. It will be a tough task to turn things around Sunday, as he'll prepare to square off against a Capitals club that's notched 11 goals in its last two games and has been the hottest team in the league of late.
More News
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Pulled after giving up four goals in two periods•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Protecting crease against Vancouver•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Three-goal second period leads to another loss•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Tending twine Tuesday against Buffalo•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Extends losing streak despite strong effort•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Back between pipes Sunday•