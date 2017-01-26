Flyers' Steve Mason: Blanks Rangers with 34-save shutout

Mason saved all 34 shots he faced during Wednesday's shutout against Philadelphia.

New York entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the league, so this was an admirable showing from Mason. He had shown well through his first three full seasons with the Flyers (.921 save percentage and 2.43 GAA), but 2016-17 has been a rough campaign. The veteran goalie has the potential to provide solid numbers, but you'll want to see him string together a few more solid outings before relying on him as anything more than a middling No. 2 netminder for your virtual club.