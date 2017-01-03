Flyers' Steve Mason: Defending net Wednesday

Mason will tend the twine Wednesday against the Rangers.

Mason has now lost four straight contests in net, but has played pretty well overall since taking over the undisputed starting role following Michal Neuvirth's lower-body injury. Neuvirth was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, potentially limiting his future workload a bit more, but he's likely earned the right to remain the starter for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola