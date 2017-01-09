Flyers' Steve Mason: Extends losing streak despite strong effort

Mason played well, allowing just two goals on 25 shots but fell to the Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime on Sunday.

It was a very strong effort, but Mason and the Flyers came up short in overtime. The loss extends his losing streak to six and during that stretch, Mason owns a .860 save percentage and 3.59 GAA. Although he did look better Sunday, don't be surprised if Michal Neuvirth, who just returned from a lower-body injury, receives some work this week.