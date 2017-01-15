Flyers' Steve Mason: Gets pulled for second straight game

Mason gave up five goals on 17 shots before getting pulled from Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Capitals.

That's now two straight games where coach Dave Hakstol yanked Mason due to poor performance. Mason has yielded seven goals on the last 41 shots he's faced. After really good last two months, Mason is 1-3-2 with a .854 save percentage and 3.82 GAA to start January. Expect Michael Neuvirth, who started Saturday, to receive some additional work this coming week.