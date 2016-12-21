Flyers' Steve Mason: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Mason will defend the cage against the Capitals on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite posting an outstanding 1.45 GAA in his last two starts, Mason came up short in both contests. The netminder continues to perform well in the crease even when his teammates fail to provide offensive support -- although the Flyers' offense has been running well in general, so that hasn't been a consistent problem for Mason. The 28-year-old seems to have finally solidified his hold on the No. 1 job and is unlikely to lose that role when Michal Neuvirth (lower body) eventually returns.