Flyers' Steve Mason: Hoping to finally solve Rangers on Wednesday

Mason will tend twine as Wednesday's road starter versus the Rangers, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

The enigmatic netminder was terrific his last time out -- he set aside 36 of 38 shots from the Islanders for a road victory Sunday -- but that was just his first win in a month -- 11 attempts. Additionally, Mason has saved only 43 of 50 shots between his latest pair of starts against the Blueshirts, and he'll be hoping that the third time is a charm since he's winless against them in the 2016-17 campaign.