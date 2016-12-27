Flyers' Steve Mason: In goal Wednesday

Mason will get the starting nod for Wednesday's matchup with the Blues, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Mason entered the holiday break having won just one out of his previous four contests that followed a stellar eight-game winning streak. The netminder will need to be on top of his game as he squares off against a St. Louis team that's averaging 2.77 goals per game, 11th in the league.

