Flyers' Steve Mason: Leaves against Sharks after first period

Mason saved 11 of 12 shots before leaving with a hand injury after the first period of Friday's game against San Jose, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to general manager Ron Hextall, Mason was "nicked up and we'll know more" Saturday. So, with the severity of Mason's hand injury unclear, It would be ill-advised to make any hasty roster decisions at this point. Anthony Stolarz saved 21 of 22 shots in relief of Mason on Friday, and the 22-year-old rookie might be a worthwhile add in weekly leagues for a potential start against Anaheim on Sunday.