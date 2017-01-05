Flyers' Steve Mason: Losses fifth straight start

Mason allowed four goals on 27 shots during Wednesday's loss to New York. It was his fifth consecutive loss.

During the losing skid, Mason has allowed 15 goals with an .844 save percentage. It's a stark contrast to the netminder that went 9-1-1 with a .932 save percentage and 2.12 GAA over his prior 11 outings, and Philadelphia was facing the Rangers on the wrong end of back-to-back games Wednesday. Considering the ups and downs of Mason's season to date, it isn't out of the question to try and roll with the highs and fade the lows because he's running extremely hot and cold.