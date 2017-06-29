Flyers' Steve Mason: Moving on from Philly
Mason's agent confirmed that the veteran goalie will play for a team other than the Flyers in 2017-18, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mason has spent five seasons apiece in Columbus and Philadelphia, though he's gone against the grain by producing some of his best numbers as a rookie. In that 2008-09 campaign, Mason produced a 33-20-7 record to go along with a 2.29 GAA, .916 save percentage and a whopping 10 shutouts. You could say that he punched his own ticket out of Philly after watching his peripherals drop for the third straight year -- he finished with a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage, which likely didn't help very many fantasy owners.
