Flyers' Steve Mason: Outplayed in loss to Ducks

Mason gave up three goals on 25 shots in Sundays shootout loss to the Ducks.

It wasn't a great night for Mason, who was heavily outplayed by John Gibson and his 51 stops. Mason drops to 14-12-5 on the season with a .904 save percentage. The 28-year-old has proven he can absolutely steal a game for the Flyers, but he's also shown he can give up costly goals and play a detrimental role in a loss. Mason's a decent fantasy option overall, but his inconsistency might make you want to seek out someone more stable.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola