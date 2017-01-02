Flyers' Steve Mason: Outplayed in loss to Ducks

Mason gave up three goals on 25 shots in Sundays shootout loss to the Ducks.

It wasn't a great night for Mason, who was heavily outplayed by John Gibson and his 51 stops. Mason drops to 14-12-5 on the season with a .904 save percentage. The 28-year-old has proven he can absolutely steal a game for the Flyers, but he's also shown he can give up costly goals and play a detrimental role in a loss. Mason's a decent fantasy option overall, but his inconsistency might make you want to seek out someone more stable.