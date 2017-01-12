Flyers' Steve Mason: Protecting crease against Vancouver

Mason will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with the Canucks, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Mason's tail dive has stretched to seven games, as he has gone 0-5-2 with a 3.52 GAA. Vancouver have been surging of late, winning six of their last 10 appearances, which doesn't bode well for the netminder righting the ship. If Mason continues to struggle, the Flyers may be forced to go back to Michal Neuvirth, who at least has a marginally better win percentage, albeit in a significantly smaller sample size.