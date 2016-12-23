Flyers' Steve Mason: Pulled after first period
Mason was pulled after allowing two goals on nine shots Thursday against the Devils.
Back Anthony Stolarz replaced him after the first period of the 4-0 loss. Mason has won just one of his past four starts following an eight-game winning streak.
