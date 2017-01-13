Flyers' Steve Mason: Pulled after giving up four goals in two periods

Mason gave up four goals on 24 shots before being yanked from Thursday's eventual 5-4 shootout win against Vancouver.

Michal Neuvirth turned in perfect relief work (14 saves on 14 shots, no shootout goals), which should make the Flyers think twice about using Mason on a near-everyday basis as they have been. He's posted sub-.900 save marks in four of his last five appearances, allowing 16 goals on 127 shots in that span, and Mason hasn't won a game since back on Dec. 21.