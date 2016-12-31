Flyers' Steve Mason: Puts injured hand to test Saturday

Mason (hand) was able to take shots in Saturday's session, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

Mason was forced out of Friday's game against the Sharks with the injury. Given how recently that transpired, it's good to see him back to work in any capacity, but the Flyers will want to make sure that he feels OK after testing the injury. If the No. 1 netminder doesn't suit up Sunday against the Ducks, then Anthony Stolarz would be next in line to fill in.