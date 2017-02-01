Flyers' Steve Mason: Rained on in loss to Hurricanes

Mason gave up five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

The 'Canes entered the All-Star break in a major slide, totaling just five goals in the five games prior, but Mason and the Flyers provided the perfect slump-buster, as they have all year. Mason has gone just 2-6-2 over his last 12 appearances, and he can't blame his offense (except maybe for Tuesday's sad 16-shot showing) -- he has just an .877 save percentage in that span. Fantasy owners should tread with great caution here.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola