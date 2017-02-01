Flyers' Steve Mason: Rained on in loss to Hurricanes

Mason gave up five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

The 'Canes entered the All-Star break in a major slide, totaling just five goals in the five games prior, but Mason and the Flyers provided the perfect slump-buster, as they have all year. Mason has gone just 2-6-2 over his last 12 appearances, and he can't blame his offense (except maybe for Tuesday's sad 16-shot showing) -- he has just an .877 save percentage in that span. Fantasy owners should tread with great caution here.