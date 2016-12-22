Flyers' Steve Mason: Saves 36 shots in shootout win

Mason saved 36 of 38 shots and three of four shootout attempts during Wednesday's win over Washington.

With an 8-1-1 record, .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA over his previous 10 starts, Mason entered the game scorching hot behind the surging Flyers. Remember, the 28-year-old veteran posted a solid .922 save percentage and 2.39 GAA over the previous two seasons, and he's slowly working his numbers back to that level. He's worth starting against the majority of opponents and projects to be an excellent No. 2 backstop for your virtual club going forward.