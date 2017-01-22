Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting in goal Sunday

Mason will tend the twine for Sunday's away game against the Islanders.

Mason draws the start even after allowing a goal on four shots in relief of Michal Neuvirth on Saturday. Neither Philadelphia goalie has looked good in January, a month in which Mason still has yet to win a game or allow fewer than two goals in a start. He'll go against an Islanders offense that ranks ninth in the NHL with 2.86 goals per game.

