Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting in goal Sunday
Mason will tend the twine for Sunday's away game against the Islanders.
Mason draws the start even after allowing a goal on four shots in relief of Michal Neuvirth on Saturday. Neither Philadelphia goalie has looked good in January, a month in which Mason still has yet to win a game or allow fewer than two goals in a start. He'll go against an Islanders offense that ranks ninth in the NHL with 2.86 goals per game.
