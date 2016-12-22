Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting in goal Thursday
Mason will defend the net against the Devils on Thursday.
Mason draws his fifth consecutive start and second in as many nights. The Ontario native has allowed only three goals on 69 shots en route to a win and an overtime loss in his last two starts and can usually count on his offense for support. He may not need as much of it against a New Jersey team that averages only 2.28 goals per game, good for 26th in the league.
