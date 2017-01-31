Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting in goal Tuesday
Mason will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup in Carolina, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mason has long been known as a wildly inconsistent goaltender, and right now he's enjoying a positive stretch, winning each of his last two starts while stopping 70 of 72 shots. While there is always a fair possibility that Mason turns in a stinker, the Canes have lost five straight and have seemingly forgot how to put the puck in the net, totaling just five goals during their losing skid.
