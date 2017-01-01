Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting Sunday despite injury

Mason (hand) will be the starting goalie for Sunday's game in Anaheim, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite having to leave Friday's game in San Jose with the injury, Mason was able to practice Saturday and is apparently feeling well enough to make his eighth start in a row. The 28-year-old backstop will face a Ducks team that sits in the middle of the road in terms of scoring, having averaged 2.68 goals per game to this point in the season.