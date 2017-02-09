Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting Thursday against New York
Michal Neuvirth is slated for backup duties Thursday, which means Mason will start between the pipes at home against the Islanders.
Mason was terrible in his last start Jan. 31 against the Hurricanes, surrendering five goals on 28 shots en route to a 5-1 loss. The 28-year-old netminder has been inconsistent at best this season, registering a mediocre 16-16-6 record while maintaining a 2.90 GAA and .900 save percentage over 41 appearances. He'll hope to bounce back in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's 6-10-4 on the road this season.
